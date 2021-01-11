Madeon will headline wwFest: VALORANT, Crown Channel and Riot Games’ experimental music and art festival. Set to air live Friday, January 15, 2021 on Crown Channel, YouTube, and Amazon Live, the first-of-its-kind festival will also include musical performances from ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay (Live Set), and Whipped Cream, plus dance performances, contemporary street artists, and stunning lighting designs inspired by VALORANT, Riot’s competitive tactical shooter video game.

“When I first was told about the festival I was immediately attracted to the incorporation of music and gaming, two themes that have become so intertwined over the past decade,” said Madeon. “I am happy to be part of a festival that fosters the passions of multiple communities and that anyone can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own home.”

The interactive festival experience inspired by VALORANT will capture the excitement of an in-person event with cutting-edge drone technology that gives viewers an immersive and interactive experience from the comfort of home. Unique drone feeds, each representing a different VALORANT agent, will allow viewers to create their own immersive festival experience. Live musical performances and active art installations will be filmed from the perspective of VALORANT agents Raze, Reyna, Phoenix, Killjoy, and Jett. Viewers will see a variety of expansive, close-up, and alternate angles during the on-stage performances, with each agent’s feed tailored to reflect their individual attitude, culture, and style. Meanwhile, the main feed at https://www.twitch.tv/crown will spotlight the most exciting and beautiful moments throughout the festival, providing a comprehensive look at the day’s performances.

Viewers can become part of the show by submitting their VALORANT-inspired art, cosplay or photos using the wwFest Instagram lens with the #wwFestArt hashtag on Twitter or Instagram. These images will form a mosaic revealing the mystery sixth agent host, to be displayed on stage during wwFest. Fans who post their submissions by Jan. 13 will have the chance to win one of 60 posters signed by a wwFest performer. View full contest details here.

