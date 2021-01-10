The year is just beginning and many new artists are releasing their first singles and projects of the new year. deadmau5 is back with Wolfgang Gartner. Dillon Francis, Laxcity, and DNMO all recently released new singles. Meanwhile TINK, BILLYTHEKID, and Frozen Alive all released new EP’s. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner join forces on ‘Channel 43’ which serves as the follow up to their 2012 collaboration ‘Channel 42.’ The epic 8-minute collaboration sonically brings you back into the early 2010’s.

Wildwest gunslinging themed DJ and producer BILLYTHEKID released his debut EP ‘Outlaw’ featuring the producer’s unique haunting and western themed take on bass music.

Frozen Alive dropped the ‘Absolute Zero’ EP on Recall Records with features from Zerrari on the lead single. The EP is packed with 5 records or pure alien sounding dubstep for all your head banging pleasures.

TINK releases his debut 3-track EP ‘Express & Destroy’ on Headbang Society. The project has no collaborations and is a grimy bass music fans dream. Bouncy trap rhythms and rolling baselines intertwined with hypnotic melodies and enchanting buildups are littered throughout the project.