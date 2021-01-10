Zeds Dead is hosting a Deadbeats House Party tonight — and you’re invited!

On Friday, the producers teased the possibility of throwing down a house-centric stream on Twitch, and now it’s official. Tonight, we’re expecting the freshest in house music from Deadbeats artists and friends, and hoping for some classic ZD tunes like “Lost You” and “Collapse 2.0” in the mix.

Throughout the pandemic, Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats has been bringing electronic fans of all genres together for quality live streams. Most recently, DC and Hooks have been broadcasting installments of Deadbeats Radio via Twitch.

Tune in to the Deadbeats House Party at 9 PM EST / 6 PM PST, right here.

