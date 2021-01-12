3LAU is giving back along with Bold.org‘s Year of Giving Campaign for 2021.

The organization dedicated to fighting student debt is honoring students with a $10,000 scholarship each month in collaboration with a public figure or brand. January marks 3LAU’s “Everything” scholarship, available for current and upcoming college students to apply before June 20, 2021.

As an entrepreneur and philanthropist, the DJ/producer finds it his overarching mission to positively impact others, as with his nonprofit Blume Records and other charitable initiatives. With this scholarship he’s encouraging creativity and making a real difference, while also promoting his upcoming single “Everything,” due out January 22nd.

3LAU shares via press release:

I’m thrilled to be the first partner for Bold.org’s Year of Giving Campaign. The 3LAU ‘Everything’ Scholarship celebrates my upcoming new single, and it also marks a milestone on my 30th Birthday. Since entering the music industry, I have been committed to focusing my passion and success toward good causes — many times within education. This year, I’m asking that my fans come together; I want them to join me in contributing to the scholarship so we can award this incredible opportunity to someone who really needs it.

To be considered for The 3LAU “Everything” Scholarship, eligible applicants must create a Bold.org profile and submit a short written answer along with a link to an original song, dance, or art piece that represents their everything. View scholarships here.

Photo via Rukes.com