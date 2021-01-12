Virtual Riot has been going down memory lane on Twitter for at least the past few days, dropping demos as old as 10 years. (We really recommend digging into these). One of the demos he shared was remix test of “True Colors” by Zedd, delving into the glitchy side of bass music blending the German/Russian producer’s wonderful pop melodies with some more artificial sounds.

It wasn’t too long before someone asked, “Why haven’t Zedd and Virtual Riot worked together?” To which Zedd coyly replied, “Oh but we have” with a smirking face emoji.

If that isn’t clear enough confirmation for you, I’m not sure what could be.

The collaboration could end up on Zedd’s forthcoming third album, which he says was delayed due to the pandemic in a recent Reddit AMA. Other collaborations he’s teased include Curbi (confirmed), Martin Garrix, Charlie Puth, and maybe Illenium (though he wasn’t a fan of it at the time, it could be reworked).

Stay tuned for more info and maybe a preview of the collab this year!

