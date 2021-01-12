GRiZ presents his second virtual Camp Kulabunga, an online retreat set to take place next month over February 20-21.

The DJ/producer goes beyond the music, offering fans and friends a much needed “spiritual cleanse.” Camp Kulabunga provides a chance to connect and find a sense of community, self-empowerment, radical inclusion, and wellness. The immersive live stream will include workshops in creative writing, mindful movement, holistic fitness, guided meditation and more.

Attendees can expect appearances from spiritual mindset coach Tori Washington, radical spiritual guide and dance expression specialist Sah D’Simone, spiritual mentor and yoga/mediation expert Samantha Mee, motivational keynote speaker and certified Alo Moves, fitness instructor Jacy Cunningham, and Wim Hof Method trainer Jesse Coomer.

The first IRL installment of Camp Kulabunga took place in 2018, cultivating a tight-knit community of 100 individuals through an intimate, sober and technology-free experience in Ortonville, Michigan. With the 2021 version taking place via Zoom, this opens new doors to accommodate all applicants coming in from around the world.

The two-day at-home retreat includes an air-mailed care package with exclusive weekend supplies to accompany you on your journey. Learn more and register here.

Photo: Carson Becker