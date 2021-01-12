Back in 2018, Excision released his fourth studio album, Apex. On it were two collaborations with Sullivan King, to date the only collaborations the producers have put out together.

That changes this year, as Sullivan King has just teased their third collaboration, tweeting out, “The vocals on this new song with @Excision are just” with three emotional emojis. (Is that redundant?) Their two previous works, “Wake Up” and “Fight Through The Pain,” painted two very different pictures of the artists with the former being a very melodic bass number and the latter coming through as an absolute banger.

We’re excited to hear what direction the two go in on this collaboration, so stay tuned for more info and possible teasers!

The vocals on this new song with @Excision are just 🥺🥺🥺 — Sully – DARK LOVE OUT NOW🖤 (@SullivanKing) January 12, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com