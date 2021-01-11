Joseph Capriati‘s management team has given a reassuring update following his recent hospitalization — he’s going to be ok.

The DJ was staying with his family in Caserta, Italy on Friday night when he got into a heated fight with his father, who reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Capriati in the chest. The wound affected his lungs, which could have been fatal, but his management followed up with good news.

The statement below via Parallel’s Facebook page reads:

Thank you all for the love you are showing to Joseph. Fans, colleagues, DJs and friends. We want to reassure you that Joseph’s injuries are not life-threatening and he sends you all a big and warm hug.

Capriati’s father, a 61-year-old with a clean record, was taken into custody for attempted murder of his 33-year-old son.

Vi ringraziamo di cuore per l’affetto che ci state dimostrando. Fan, colleghi e amici. Ci teniamo a rassicurarvi che… Posted by parallel on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Source: DJ Mag