Eight months ago, Porter Robinson premiered “Look At The Sky” for the first time during his own virtual festival, Secret Sky. Now, two weeks from today, the track will finally see an official release.

Nurture, Porter’s second studio album, was originally due for release in 2020 but, like so many others, was delayed due to COVID-19. Now, we’re full speed ahead into the album’s release and the first step is this new single.

The last Nurture single was “Mirror,” released back in August, around five months ago.

Check out the single from Porter Robinson below and pre-save it to your library now!