Diplo has been incredibly busy over the past couple years, putting out albums with Major Lazer, LSD, and a solo country album on top of his new house label Higher Ground as well as managing his original label Mad Decent. It’s not like he doesn’t have help, but man the guy is busy.

Still, somehow, he’s also found time to revive his collaborative project with Mark Ronson, Silk City, for 2021 and we couldn’t be more hyped. It seems like any time Diplo gets in the studio with a fellow visionary the results are off the charts, and Silk City has been one of our favorite projects of his — and for good reason.

The duo’s last solo original came in 2018 with “Electricity” featuring Dua Lipa, though they did remix “Missing U” by Robyn in 2019. Their effortless house/disco vibes are immaculate and we can’t wait to hear what they have in store this year.

Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for more information on releases!

Photo via Your EDM