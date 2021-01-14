August last year, Marshmello said he had an album coming in 2020. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

But in good news, the album is now done and, like so many others whose albums didn’t quite make it out on schedule last year, we should expect it in 2021.

Marshmello has released three Joytime albums in the past five years, each growing in style and substance with a broader array of collaborators, his last featuring Slushii, YULTRON, Flux Pavilion & Elohim, TYNAN, Crankdat, Wiwek, and even A Day To Remember.

Stay tuned for more info on (what is probably) Joytime IV coming out later this year!

hey my album is done — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 7, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com