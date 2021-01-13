Despite our high hopes, major music festivals continue to get postponed and canceled in 2021 — with two new announcements just this week.

First up, BPM Festival in Costa Rica has canceled its 2021 dates, following its other canceled event in Malta. New dates have been rescheduled to January 12-18, 2022 as coronavirus rages on.

The festival was set to headline Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Dubfire, Loco Dice, Luciano, and more. At this rate, the lineup may likely change by the time the festival happens.

Per the statement below, ticket holders will be contacted with options soon. Read the full statement below for more info.

An important announcement on The BPM Festival: Costa Rica. Ticket buyers will be contacted about their options via email by Xtixs within the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/NeryXpom0B — The BPM Festival (@TheBPMFestival) January 12, 2021

In addition, The Governors Ball in New York City has been pushed back to September 24 – 26, 2021. Organizers say they are working closely with city and state authorities to ensure a safe experience for attendees.

Lineup has yet to be announced. Ticketing and refund info can be sought out at govball.com.

It seems festival season will be dependent on how we handle the coming weeks and months and when vaccines are issued. We’ll continue to keep you updated as more music festivals continue to make these tough calls throughout the year. Stay tuned.

Photo via Hello Switzerland