It’s the end of an era as Hardwell drops his explosive grand finale radio show — Hardwell On Air 500.

The powerhouse mix runs a proper hour, featuring a dozen brand new IDs, the producer’s newly released “Bootshaus ID” as Jaxxwell (with Blasterjaxx), and a handful more of ID remixes of Hardwell favorites. Plus, music from Tommy Jayden & Artelax, Tim Hox, Dastic, Ewave, Arston, Dash Berlin & ANG, REGGIO x Rave Republic, and Dr Phunk.

It’s been nearly a decade since Hardwell On Air debuted in 2011, broadcasting from the Netherlands and shaking the airwaves with fist-pumping dance music. The radio show has championed the Hardwell sound, and showcased the best in big room, electro, progressive and more.

Hardwell has been operating under hiatus since 2018 — he’s still working on music, but has yet to return to the stage. In a 2020 interview, he touched on when and if he’ll make a comeback:

The honest answer is I don’t know. I’m working on a lot of music right now, I’m getting more satisfied every day when I come back to the studio. […] I wanna get that butterflies in my stomach feeling before I get on stage, but I want to get them right now in the studio. The moment I get that feeling, that crazy excitement, I will be back right away.

Listen one last time to the Soundtrack of Your Nightlife, Hardwell On Air 500!

Hardwell On Air 500

Photo via Rukes.com