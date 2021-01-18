Days ago we reported on Silk City‘s imminent return and now it seems Ellie Goulding has something to do with it…

Last week, Diplo signaled the return of his collaborative project with Mark Ronson through a short, neon-tinged video featuring their logo and a simple caption: “it’s been a minute.” This was enough to get house/disco fans insanely hyped — and then Goulding then stepped in with her own promo.

In a follow-up tweet posted moments ago, she shares a website link for the project, “opening soon.” In addition, and image of her drinking from a Silk City-branded milk carton.

Back in August, this short video clip made its rounds on the internet, the original source being Diplo’s Instagram Story. The 4-second teaser revealed a new Silk City track in the works, with vocals sounding remarkably similar to the unmistakable Ellie Goulding.

Listen below.

#NEWS @diplo posted a snippet on his Instagram story of a song, with a female voice sounding VERY similar to @elliegoulding 👀✨ This could possibly be a new collab that was mentioned previously. pic.twitter.com/3AHeh0pC9V — gouldinggifs (@GouldingGifs) August 24, 2020

The last original smash we heard from Silk City came in the form of “Electricity” featuring Dua Lipa in 2018. They followed up in 2019 with a remix of Robyn’s “Missing U.” Tapping another powerhouse vocalist such as Goulding keeps up with the Silk City trend.

Keep your eyes and ears on this page for more info: thenewloveclub.com.

Photo via Rukes.com