The Joe Biden/Kamala Harris inauguration is officially happening tomorrow — and of course what better way to prepare for the dawn of a new administration than an official playlist?

It was curated by “D-Nice and Raedio, the audio everywhere label founded by Issa Rae and Benoni Tagoe, and was crafted in partnership with the Presidential Inauguration Committee,” reveals Billboard. Songs on the playlist include Kendrick Lamar, Bob Marley, Beyoncé, Tame Impala, Bruce Springsteen, Mac Miller, and more.

Only two EDM artists were deemed presidential enough to be worthy of inclusion on the playlist: Major Lazer and Kygo, with “Make It Hot” and “Higher Love,” respectively.

You can listen to the full playlist below ahead of the televised inauguration tomorrow morning.