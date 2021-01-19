Confetti is an anonymous, alternative pop duo born on the internet. After several years of writing music with humans in LA and Nashville, the two elephants decided to embark on a creative journey to make fun out of the darkness in the world.

Gradually building up an organic, diverse fanbase laughing along with them, Confetti is nearing 1M+ monthly listeners on Spotify and has had their music featured in Fortnite & Jeep commercials.

Speaking about their latest single ‘Lonely’ and its official music video, they say:

“We’ve had this vision for almost a year. Until Justin Bieber telepathically stole it from us. Nevertheless we saw our vision through. Performing for yourself is an out of body experience we only with we could see. The song Lonely is pretty self explanatory, and we wanted that to reflect in the video. The idea we are such a small part of this big world, YET we are not technically alone- or are we?” – Conrad

Enjoy this pop inspired, bassline driven and super emotional track, ‘Lonely’