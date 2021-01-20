Marc Bandecchi professionaly known as Arcando is back with his first release of 2021 ‘Still Be Friends’ out now on Lowly. The Dutch producer has built a ton of momentum throughout 2020 with releases on Future Generation, NCS, and Lowly. After finding his sweet spot straddled between house and trap, he’s kicking off the new year with his new chill original ‘Still Be Friends.’

Arcando uses his music as his emotional outlet with this single, acting as the sole writer, producer, and vocalist on ‘Still Be Friends.’ The record is an uplifting and groovy ballad complimented by Marc’s stellar vocals. The record perfectly weaves the line between relaxing and dancing elements as the song is both soothing and groovy, perfect for a long nights ride.

On ‘Still Be Friends’ Marc talks about a confusing love relationship that is about to end with the question remaining, are we able to be a part of each other’s lives? Arcando’s recent relationship was the motive behind this song. Music helps bring out the emotions and confusion that we all go through when dealing with heartbreak, which is why you can notice a big change in his sound on ‘Still Be Friends.’

Listen to ‘Still Be Friends’ below or grab it on all platforms here.