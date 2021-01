The number of artists who’ve reached one billion streams with a single song on Spotify is ever-growing, but remains an exclusive list of names for the time being. Zedd, Grey, and Maren Morris now add their names to that list with their hit collaboration, “The Middle.”

“Today marks an unbelievable milestone for me,” Zedd wrote on Instagram.

Photo courtesy of Coachella