phonon just started releasing music last year and has already made a massive impact on the bass scene as a whole. After releasing “polyriddim” and essentially jumpstarting a whole new trend, his debut set with Halcyon x Space Yacht was so good we had to write a whole article on it.

By the end of the year, phonon was the face of our annual 40 Artists To Watch list.

Now as we head into the new year, the moves keep coming as he signs with Prodigy Artists, home to NGHTMRE, SLANDER, JOYRYDE, Ghastly, SVDDEN DEATH, and more. In the same vein, he’s signed with Jake Bernstein and Ben Hogan at United Talent Agency for booking, one of, if not the top booking agency in the game for electronic music/bass acts.

“polyriddim” currently sits at over 400K on Spotify and YouTube each, with over a million plays across major platforms. Considering it was only his second song ever, that’s a major achievement. He also recently released a 7-minute long experimental epic, “Emme” on Halcyon.

Keep an eye on phonon this year because it only gets better from here!