Today, Tiësto dropped “The Business Part II”, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign! The two superstars paired up to merge their unique sounds, creating a new version of Tiësto’s 2020 anthem, “The Business.” The smooth R&B vocals from Ty, coupled with the heart pumping beats created by Tiësto, makes the “The Business Part II”, a must listen for 2021.

“The world-wide response to “The Business” has been incredible. There is nothing better than combining diverse sounds and genres to create something truly special and Ty’s smooth R&B vocals really takes this track to the next level,” says Tiësto. “I have always been a huge fan of Ty’s work… he’s an exceptional talent and I am thrilled we got to collab on this. I am very excited to share this new version with both of our fans around the world!”

“We got one! Thankful for being a part of this legendary moment. Always been a fan of Tiësto,” says Ty Dolla $ign.

“The Business” in September has garnered close to a staggering 204 Million Global Streams to date. It has also held a steady position on Apple & Spotify’s “Today’s Top Hits” & “Today’s Hits” playlists. The track also hit #1 at US Dance Radio, is certified Platinum in the Netherlands and holds a place on the Top 10 official singles chart in the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Germany and Denmark as well as Top 50 on Spotify in 25 countries.

Photo Credit Ramona Rosales