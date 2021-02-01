Armin van Buuren just unleashed A State of Trance 1000 – Celebration Mix, available now to stream on Spotify.

The brand new mix album follows up last week’s 1000th episode of the iconic radio show, a live broadcast audio-visual experience featuring imagery from ASOT events. For trance fans around the world, this is a trip down memory lane and an all-out celebration playlist featuring 1,000+ tracks over 65 hours, with the top 100 tracks fully mixed over 2 hours.

Chock-full of highlights and precious memories, the A State of Trance 1000 – Celebration Mix contains only the best in trance and progressive as voted for by the A State Of Trance community. Featuring music from Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond, Tiësto, Chicane, Ferry Corsten, Gareth Emery, John O’Callaghan, Paul van Dyk, Push, i_o, W&W, and so many more.

In addition, #ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend is completely sold out, primed to bring trance music to the main stage once again. The IRL festival is scheduled for September 3 & 4, at Jaarbeurs in Utrecht.

A State of Trance 1000 – Celebration Mix