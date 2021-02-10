When you’re in the midst of a global pandemic, it can sometimes be hard to see the good through the bad. And yet, while shows have all but disappeared over the last 11 months, there has been so much intense creativity resulting in some truly incredible music.

Case in point, the latest All Nighter compilation from artbyFORM:

On February 6th, 2021, over 800 unique artists came together to create a single charity compilation in 24 hours. Taking advantage of the fact that this would be the only FORM All Nighter event of the year, each participant went all-out. 45 of the most stellar tracks were hand-picked to create an album that’s phenomenal front-to-back— from math rock, to gritty electronic, to chiptune.

All Nighter Vol. 6 is a reflection of creativity, teamwork, and the sleepless delusion that comes with staying up all night— but most of all, it’s a reflection of our community. We couldn’t ask for a better one.

The compilation was such a hidden gem that even Porter Robinson himself had to tweet about it when he stumbled upon it on SoundCloud.

man i just stumbled across this on soundcloud and it's so cool, so much creativity and effort on display from a lot of up and coming artists in many many different styles. this sort of thing is good for the worldhttps://t.co/sIGJ5DizO8 https://t.co/aCQ8s938Wp — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 10, 2021

The compilation consists of 45 tracks spanning a huge range of styles and genres, and also features a couple songs from our Artists To Watch alumni, euphorian and acloudyskye.

If you’re looking for some new music to dig into, this is your sign to listen to All Nighter Vol. 6 from FORM. All profits from All Nighter Vol. 6 will be donated to Prevent Child Abuse America.