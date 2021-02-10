As a leading label, Monstercat was already pumping out an insane amount of music — four releases a week between their two brands, Uncaged and Instinct. As 2021 begins, they now add a third brand and boost that number to six releases a week with the new acquisition of Silk Music. It will represent progressive house, downtempo, chillout genres and more for Monstercat under “Monstercat Silk.”

To celebrate the acquisition, Monstercat Silk’s inaugural release is from Japanese progressive house master Shingo Nakamura, who returns to the Silk community with his highly-anticipated single, “Glow.” Fans can expect major names to appear on Monstercat Silk in the next month, including Kaskade, Vintage & Morelli, A.M.R, Arielle Maren, and PROFF, among others.

Monstercat Co-Founder & CEO, Mike Darlington says: “Meeting the Silk team in late 2019 proved to be one of the most inspiring interactions of the year. Their passion for beautiful electronic music reminded me of why I first fell in love with the genre. Originally, an acquisition wasn’t on the table but as we continued to work together, it became evident that they would play a critical role in the evolution of Monstercat. I committed early on to supporting all forms of electronic music and the addition of Silk brings us one step closer to achieving that dream. It fits perfectly alongside the likes of Uncaged and Instinct.”

Jacob Henry, Label Director of Monstercat Silk, adds: “I have always admired Monstercat’s focus on artistic excellence and organic community building, as well as their success in cultivating a unique global network of industry partners. As Monstercat Silk, our mission is to deepen and diversify Monstercat’s existing musical offerings with a wider range of electronic subgenres. We are proud to officially usher in the Monstercat Silk era with Shingo Nakamura’s new single, “Glow.” I am honored to have the opportunity to share our music with a larger community of global fans, and we can’t wait for you to hear the musical surprises we have in store in the months ahead.”

Listen to the inaugural Monstercat Silk release below!