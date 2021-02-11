Having released a couple collaborations in 2020 with Zabo and SWARM, TINYKVT at last releases her debut solo original in 2021 with “Take Me Away.”

Taking advantage of her incredible voice and years and years of production knowledge, TINYKVT expertly crafts “Take Me Away,” a brilliant blend of melodic bass, vocal elegance, and a grimy second drop. The multifaceted single hits on multiple levels from the feelsy to headbanging, showing off TINYKVT’s deft skills in the studio.

Check out “Take Me Away” early below, out everywhere tomorrow via Motherwolf!