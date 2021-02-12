It’s sort of a “yeah, duh” moment, but in one of his latest tweets, Illenium has confirmed that indeed a new album is on its way.
All of his latest singles, “Hearts on Fire,” “Paper Thin,” and “Nightlight,” have been grouped together in a growing list the same way that The Chainsmokers did to promote their albums Sick Boy and World War Joy. So anyone who’s been paying attention — or even just puts two and two together — would know this already.
But still, a clear confirmation is appreciated.
Check out the tweet below!
Can’t do an album photoshoot without an…👀 pic.twitter.com/bDrVZuAp3j
— ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) February 11, 2021
Photo via Rukes.com