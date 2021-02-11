New York is jumpstarting the return of events with NY PopsUp, a free statewide festival dedicated to bringing back live concerts safely.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently made the announcement and showed his support for the revival of art and culture across the state. Needless to say, creative industries have been struggling throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it’s time for them to thrive once again.

NY PopsUp runs from February 20th through Labor Day, featuring over 300 performances in 100 days across the five boroughs — The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. This “pilot program” will help determine how to bring back live events, while showcasing New York’s vast performing arts scene. Curated by Zack Winokur and in partnership with a council of artistic advisors.

Cuomo said in a release:

Creative synergies are vital for cities to survive, and our arts and cultural industries have been shut down all across the country, taking a terrible toll on workers and the economy. We want to be aggressive with reopening the State and getting our economy back on track, and NY PopsUp will be an important bridge to the broader reopening of our world-class performance venues and institutions. New York has been a leader throughout this entire pandemic, and we will lead once again with bringing back the arts.

NY PopsUp performers include Amy Schumer, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Chris Rock, Dev Hynes, Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Jon Batiste, Sarah Jessica Parker, Q-Tip, Kenan Thompson and many, many more to be announced.

The concept utilizes New York’s existing parks and structures to create pop up stages across the city. Plus, multidisciplinary flexible venues aka “flex venues” — open entertainment spaces without fixed seating, which allow for better social distancing practices. Flex venues include The SHED, The Apollo, Harlem Stage, La MaMa and The Glimmerglass Festival’s Alice Busch Opera Theater.

NY PopsUp events will strictly adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Source: Billboard