Red Rocks is planning for a comeback this year.

In a recent Twitter update, the legendary venue shares they are working closely with city and state health officials, and will be submitting variance requests for outdoor spaces by the end of this month. This could mean the return of live shows this Spring/Summer at limited capacity.

Spokesman Brian Kitts reveals to CBS Denver:

You know you’ll still be able to see a show and you’ll be in the venue, but it’s not going to feel that same way as it has in the past.

Meaning, fans will have to be spaced out and wearing masks — not the shoulder-to-shoulder general admission crowd Red Rocks has embraced in the past.

Red Rocks’ tone in the thread below is more optimistic:

…while it won’t be a completely ‘normal’ summer, our community is getting back to the business of fun. It’s up to all of us to help in the goal of opening our venues, so mask up!

Red Rocks says they’ll have more details and “exciting announcements” come April. Currently, Galantis and 3LAU are the first acts on the books for April 23rd. Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead, Rezz, Louis the Child and more all have reserved dates in 2021.

See the full events calendar here.

Source: CBS Denver | Photo via Rukes.com