Twitter just announced its new paid Super Follows feature expected to launch later this year.

This upcoming feature gives influencers and artists the opportunity to monetize content and offer their audience something extra for their support — starting at $4.99 per month. These perks could range from additional tweets to a newsletter subscription to a badge, or access to a community group, another forthcoming feature on Twitter.

Various other platforms including Facebook and YouTube have launched similar subscription-based campaigns for creators. As streamers know, Twitch is largely based on subscriptions as well. Sites like Patreon and OnlyFans also thrive within this business model.

In addition, Twitter’s newly announced Communities bring together users, similarly to Facebook Groups. Communities can be created based on interests or fan bases, adding yet another layer to the Twittersphere.

Spaces are also coming to Twitter, in which users can converse in audio-based chat rooms.

All this information was dished out during Twitter’s first virtual Analyst Day event.

Sources: The Verge, Forbes | Image via Twitter