Today, deadmau5 announces hau5trap — a brand new, multifaceted home for global electronic pioneers in the house realm. The label welcomes back familiar names in the mau5trap horde, while introducing next up names in house music.

Over the years, mau5trap has brought on a massive roster of talent including Skrillex, Feed Me, Chris Lake, REZZ, Getter, i_o, ATTLAS, and many more — serving up some of electronic music’s most technically proficient producers, while also breaking artists through the labels’ coveted We Are Friends compilation series and beyond.

The new hau5trap label zeros in on “textural, groove driven, melodic sounds,” providing yet another exhilarating space for music discovery. Leading the way is mau5trap mainstay Tommy Trash, reuniting with singer/songwriter Daisy Guttridge for hau5trap 0001. Their inaugural single “Hiiigh” drops this Thursday.

Speaking on the new label, deadmau5 shares:

With hau5trap, we get to support more things we love specifically in house music. Tommy Trash remixed my ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’ and ‘The Veldt’ tracks, so I’m happy to have him be the first artist to release on hau5trap.

Check back later this week to hear the label’s first-ever release.

Photo via Rukes.com