3LAU has broken new ground with his record-setting NFT album release.

A collection of the producer’s limited edition Ultraviolet NFTs sold online for $3,666,666, with sales for 33 unique digital items totaling $11,684,101. The collection built by Origin Protocol is the world’s first tokenized album and sets a new record in a single NFT auction.

The top bidder for the 1 of 1 platinum tier will be able to collaborate with 3LAU on a brand new single, playable on the producer’s custom player at 3LAU.com. Taking creative direction from the winner, the track will truly be one-of-a-kind. This tier also includes a physical vinyl with all 11 song NFTs.

Gold tier winners receive a custom mix, physical vinyl, and 7 randomly selected song NFTs. Silver winners receive the physical vinyl and 3 randomly selected song NFTs.

Ultraviolet initially released in 2018 and this NFT album release marks the album’s third anniversary.

See all the tiers and details on the sold out NFTs here.

3LAU Makes NFT History

💥 History has been made! The auction for the world's first tokenized album has finished. Built by @OriginProtocol & powered by #Dshop, @3LAU sold 33 unique NFTs for a total of $11,684,101. This is a new record in a single #NFT auction. 🎉 https://t.co/4XmVj7VdAz pic.twitter.com/KZzlbBRj1Q — Origin Protocol (@OriginProtocol) February 28, 2021

Source: CULTR | Photo via Rukes.com