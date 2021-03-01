Accumulating billions of streams across its steady calendar of 40+ releases annually since launch, the Deadbeats brand has surpassed many milestones that have exemplified the stark impact that Zeds Dead has had on the entire electronic music industry.

From dubstep to drum & bass to house, Zeds Dead’s genre-defying sounds, and their Deadbeats label, have never been pigeonholed into a singular style. Carrying the launch of a new division of Deadbeats focused on exploring a diverse range of experimental electronic music, Zeds Dead proudly unveils the inauguration of their Altered States record label.

A new musical home focused on championing electronic, chill, and downtempo sounds, Zeds Dead plans to usher in this new initiative with a 13-track mixtape of brand new original, downtempo music titled Catching Z’s. First beginning as a mix series dating back 4 years, Catching Z’s showcases a deeper, more delicate side of Zeds Dead’s production.

