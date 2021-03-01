It’s finally March, spring time is just around the corner and your favorite artists are beginning to unveil what they have been working on during all of quarantine. This week we saw new releases from the likes of Marshmello, Blanke, Emancipator and many other talented artists and producers. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Dillon Francis remixed Elvis Presley‘s classic ‘Do The Vega’ turning it into a short and sweet poppy house anthem. Elvis’ voice pops in and out as Dillon keeps the rhythm flowing with a bright house beat.

Eptic has returned with another bass music masterpiece further cementing his catalogue of top notch productions and building a legacy as a solidified veteran within the bass music scene. ‘Shadow People’ Eptic’s latest single is exactly what we expect from him, screeching synths and hypnotic arpeggiators make for a bouncy and rhythmic blistering new single.

Marshemello teamed up with rapper 2KBABY for ‘Like This’ out now on Mello’s very own Joytime Collective. On the collaboration the Louisville based rapper’s voice floats over Marshemello’s production as he sings about his struggles and what he has endured in the fast lane.

South African based artist Chee is on the radar again after releasing his sophomore EP, Paralysis Analysis on Deadbeats. The EP consists of 5 mind-melting experimental bass masterpieces in addition to a collaboration with Mr. Carmack.