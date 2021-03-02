There’s a petition to recognize Drum & Bass Day as an official holiday in the UK and around the world.

The petition calls on DnB’s loyal and dedicated following of fans, DJs, MCs and producers to unite and recognize the date of Drum & Bass Day as 17/4 (April 17th). Being that the vast majority of DnB productions are set to 174 BPM, there’s no better day to celebrate the genre.

The goal is to get 10,000 supporters onboard to help persuade the UK government’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and Ministers for Arts and Culture in DnB-loving cities around the world to officially recognize Drum & Bass Day. Right now, the petition is about to hit the 2,500 mark.

The change.org petition by The Blast UK sets the scene:

Emerging out of the UK’s iconic Jungle scene in the 1990s, Drum & Bass has undoubtedly been one of the country’s finest exports over the last 30 years. In that time, the boundaries of sonic production have been pushed and explored by producers, DJs and promoters not just in the UK, but in all corners of the globe – making Drum & Bass truly a worldwide community.

At the time of this writing, signatures are climbing as DnB lovers everywhere hope to commemorate the genre with a proper holiday. Notable labels including UKF and venues including Motion Nightclub have already shown support. Honor the influential genre by signing here.

Check out the official website for Drum & Bass Day here.

Photo via Jake West for Insomniac