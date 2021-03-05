Following five years of Deadbeats, Zeds Dead earlier this week announced the beginning of a new label called Altered States and the imminent release of a new album from the Canadian duo, Catching Z’s. The title is a reference to the more somnolent vibes of the album, bringing the intensity down and creating a peaceful, calming vibe.
The first single from the album, “late night drive,” is out today, and the vibes are indeed immaculate. Delicate piano notes and reverberating vocals are paired with light bass accents and a soothing drum pattern, making for the perfect chill atmosphere. The best part is that all of the bass patches are still recognizably Zeds Dead, despite the less ferocious ambiance.
Catching Z’s is available for streaming and purchase on Friday, March 26. Limited Edition Vinyl (w/ a special bonus track) & T-shirts are now available for pre-order at . Check out the lead single and complete tracklist below. alteredstates.lnk.to/CatchingZs
Catching Z’s Tracklist
01. when i die i’mma come back
02. exit row
03. lost birds ft. Elliot Moss
04. phuket sunrise
05. get what you need
06. time is an illusion
07. i think you’re cool ft. Jenna Pemkowski
08. desert fractal
09. late night drive
10. forever alone
11. don’t close your eyes
12. over and over
13. 93 ’til now