Following five years of Deadbeats, Zeds Dead earlier this week announced the beginning of a new label called Altered States and the imminent release of a new album from the Canadian duo, Catching Z’s. The title is a reference to the more somnolent vibes of the album, bringing the intensity down and creating a peaceful, calming vibe.

The first single from the album, “late night drive,” is out today, and the vibes are indeed immaculate. Delicate piano notes and reverberating vocals are paired with light bass accents and a soothing drum pattern, making for the perfect chill atmosphere. The best part is that all of the bass patches are still recognizably Zeds Dead, despite the less ferocious ambiance.

Catching Z’s is available for streaming and purchase on Friday, March 26. Limited Edition Vinyl (w/ a special bonus track) & T-shirts are now available for pre-order at https://alteredstates.lnk.to/CatchingZs. Check out the lead single and complete tracklist below.