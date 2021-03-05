Burning Man and Land Art Generator Initiative have joined forces for a collaborative new project that will shape the future of the event’s landscape.

The LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch design challenge shares ideas from creators and innovators as they pitch revolutionary and sustainable ideas for Burning Man’s future community, Fly Ranch. After reviewing proposals from hundreds of applicants, organizers have narrowed it down to the top 10 designs — see here via Forbes.

Proposals include areas for humans to exist and venues for the Burning Man community to gather. With integrated systems for energy, water, food, shelter, and waste management, these designs for infrastructure also check boxes for the organization’s 2030 sustainability goals.

Above all else, these proposals and ideas adhere to Burning Man’s 10 founding principles: “radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-reliance, radical self-expression, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation, and immediacy.”

In 2016, Burning Man acquired the Fly Ranch property, which sits north of the event site. The end goal being a year-round hub for Burning Man culture to flourish through innovation and creativity.

As for the more immediate future of Burning Man, a recent statement reveals there are “too many unknowns” to determine whether a 2021 Black Rock City gathering can happen. See the full update here.

Source: Forbes