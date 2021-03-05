Billboard Charts will soon take into account music video streams from Facebook.

Leading music chart publication Billboard made the announcement Wednesday to count streams of officially licensed music videos on the social media platform. Data will begin collecting on March 5 with changes reflecting in the charts March 27.

This goes for the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts — and any other charts that incorporate streaming data. Only support ad-supported on-demand streams exclusively from the US will be counted.

VP of business development and partnerships at Facebook, Tamara Hrivnak, provides a statement:

Artists deserve recognition in music charts for the social capital they drive and the social discovery they fuel. Adding music video plays on Facebook to the Billboard charts is an important step in the right direction.

Official music videos were first introduced to the platform in August 2020.

Facebook video plays are categorized as ad-supported on-demand streams and represent U.S.-based activity only. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 3, 2021

Source: Billboard