Just two days ago, Rezz announced that she and deadmau5 were finally ready to finish a collaboration, having first teased one all the way back in 2018 (which feels like an eternity ago). Last night, she shared two new previews to the Rezzmau5 collaboration and we’ve gotta say this sounds like an instant winner from both producers.

The clips depict a heavy, amazingly textured, and wild, pounding beat with some great analog synth work and subtle melodies that ties both of their styles together wonderfully. The first preview presents more of the melodic, house side of the track which is more in line with deadmau5’s style, while the second is a gnarly, heavy drop with more midtempo undertones that highlights Rezz’s style. But both of their styles are still recognizable in each section, making this collaboration one that we’re going to be waiting for on the edge of our seats.

Check out both previews below! With how quickly they’re progressing in the studio, depending on label schedules and promo time, we can hopefully expect this one within the next two months. Or, hell, maybe they’ll just pull a “fuck it” and drop it as soon as it’s done. Stay tuned to find out more!