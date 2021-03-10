Life Is Beautiful just dropped a massive lineup, marking the festival’s 2021 return.

The lineup features a vast spectrum of acts emphasized in bright, neon lights. Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala control the first tier, followed by A$AP Rocky, HAIM, Illenium, Young Thug, Glass Animals, Fisher, St. Vincent, 6lack, and an X’d out mystery headliner.

Adding to the electronic/dance appeal, LIB 2021 hosts Dillon Francis, Gorgon City, San Holo, CloZee, Yaeji, Shiba San, LSDREAM, Lost Frequencies and more.

Justin Weniger, Partner at LIB shares some insight on the lineup:

This year’s lineup isn’t our 2019 lineup in 2021. It’s our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days.

Life Is Beautiful plans for its highly-anticipated return September 17 – 19 over the streets of Downtown Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 12 at 10 AM PST — RSVP here to be first in line.

Life Is Beautiful 2021 Lineup

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Life Is Beautiful