ILLENIUM collaborates with a lot of people, but it’s usually a lot of the same people: Said The Sky, Annika Wells, Daya, Echos, etc. But it’s not often that he collaborates with other producers, except in rare cases outside his own circle (like Dabin, Said The Sky, and Blanke). However, yesterday, Dillon Francis revealed that he and ILLENIUM have a collaboration together and we can’t even begin to imagine what it might sound like.

“Time to finish our collab for life is beautiful!” Dillon writes in a text to ILLENIUM, to which he responds simply, “YEEEEEETTTTT.”

Dillon can be a bit of a chameleon in the studio, as we’ve heard him produce pretty much anything and everything from dubstep to house to pop to trap to moombah. ILLENIUM typically goes in a more melodic bass direction but with Dillon along for the ride, there’s a good chance this could be an absolute banger or a fun, uptempo house track, or something completely different.

Stay tuned for any clips or teasers either of the producers might share in the coming months. Life Is Beautiful is scheduled for September in Las Vegas. You can see the full lineup here.