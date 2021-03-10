Glastonbury remembers Bill Harkin, the legend who designed and built the iconic Pyramid Stage. He passed away today, at age 83.

In 1971, the stage concept came to Harkin in a dream. According to BBC, it was built of scaffolding and plastic sheeting and proudly held its ground at Glastonbury for a decade, becoming an integral part of the festival.

Founder Michael Eavis says Harkin lived an “inspirational life” and was “simply loved” by all. He gives a heartfelt statement on Glastonbury’s official website.

Bill was a top-flight architect working for British Leyland at the time but he soon became caught up with the festival, and came up with the very first Pyramid at Worthy Farm

Eavis continues:

His enthusiasm and dedication led to what we have now – thank you so much Bill! In more recent years he was involved with the design of the structures at the Eden Project, first in Cornwall and now across the world.

RIP Bill Harkin (1938 – 2021). Read the full statement here.

Harkin’s Original Sketch of The Pyramid Stage

© Bill Harkin

Source: BBC | Photo courtesy of Glastonbury / © Ron Reid / Camera Press