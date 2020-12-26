Illenium’s new musical journal on his new label home, 12Tone, began a little more than halfway through this year with “Nightlight.” Following it up with the Tom Delonge collaboration, “Paper Thin,” he’s back now with “Hearts on Fire,” teaming up with Lights and once again with Dabin.

“Hearts on Fire” is a wonderfully beautiful ballad that perfectly reflects the talents of these three consummate artists. Dabin’s and Illenium’s guitar and synths mix with Lights’ superb vocals and the drop is a the perfect amount of grit and raw emotion. It’s one of those songs we could easily see getting the finale fireworks treatment at a festival like Coachella or Lost Lands — not that most of Illenium’s songs don’t already fit that profile.

But this will absolutely be another one of his songs that fans will be screaming from the tops of their lungs when it gets played, as the refrain begins: “This is for the hearts on fire / out of control / Boy, you gotta let ’em know.”

Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com