The Recording Academy has teamed up with Berklee College of Music and Arizona State University to work on equal representation of women in the music industry.

As a first step, the Recording Academy is publicly reporting gender representation for the first time ever. All the 63rd annual Grammy nominations have been analyzed, revealing 23% of this year’s nominees identify as women.

In addition, three of the four artists with the most nominations this year are women. Beyoncé leads at nine, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch with six each.

The Recording Academy has also welcomed 831 new women as voting members in recent years, bringing total representation to 33%.

Chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, Valeisha Butterfield Jones, says the Academy is “doubling down” and “providing solutions” to increase the number of women working in the music space. She shares:

Women are key drivers in the economy and across all business and creative sectors in music, globally, yet we reflect 2 percent of producers and engineers. It’s our responsibility at the Academy to be the change that we seek and inspire progress within the industry.

The effort is built on Berklee’s 2019 study “Women in the U.S. Music Industry: Obstacles And Opportunities,” led by Erin Barra (director of popular music, Arizona State University / executive director, Beats By Girlz).

For more, check out Women In The Mix, the Academy’s Producer & Engineering Inclusion Initiative here.

Source: Billboard