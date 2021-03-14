Justin Bieber and TroyBoi have teamed up for the most unexpected collaboration in recent memory — and the hype is real.

The pop star and producer both took to social media this weekend to share the exciting news. Their collab “REDEYE” comes as part of Bieber’s sixth studio album JUSTICE, with the bonus track available to anyone who pre-orders the album. Given the exclusive nature of the song, we’re not sure if it will hit streaming platforms right away.

The album also includes collaborations with Benny Blanco, Chance the Rapper and Khalid.

TroyBoi has stayed consistently putting out eclectic, forward-thinking work for his V!BEZ series. Check out his latest V!BEZ, Vol. 4 EP, for which he reunites with another one of his most high profile collaborators, Nina Sky.

Bieber’s JUSTICE album drops along with “REDEYE” this Friday, March 19.

Justin Bieber x TroyBoi

Image via Def Jam / Insomniac