Coming up on PUBG Mobile‘s third anniversary, Alesso has been announced as an in-game headliner.

PUBG Mobile’s celebration goes down on March 21, as the game’s lobby and esports center open up to host live performances. In addition, Alesso is set to debut a brand new single, exclusively heard in-game only through March 30.

Previously, PUBG Mobile has teamed up with other high profile acts, Alan Walker and BLACKPINK, for in-game performances and events. The game continues to be a major player in virtual concerts with the upcoming Alesso appearance and more TBA.

PUBG Mobile has also upped its music-themed features ahead of the third anniversary event. As part of the patch 1.3 update, gamers can partake in musical activities in cheer park and stream various tracks at their leisure.

See the official announcement below and get ready!

Thanks for the special message, @Alesso! 💁‍♂️🎂💁‍♀️ Stay tuned for his new single dropping in-game and DJ performance at our 3rd Anniversary Party March 21st! 🎉 #Alesso #pubgm3anniv #PUBGMOBILE #letsdroptheb3at Get fired up with the new update now! 🔗 https://t.co/yqeNU8oOjj pic.twitter.com/9OOpuGelUm — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 16, 2021

I’m excited to announce that Ill be joining the PUBG MOBILE 3rd Anniversary Party on March 21! Download the game now to hear some new music from me 👀 #PUBGMOBILE #pubgm3anniv @PUBGMOBILE 🔗: https://t.co/QA9B97b20r pic.twitter.com/tBdaKzyYd7 — Alesso (@Alesso) March 15, 2021

