HARD Events is heading to the UK for the first time ever!

From the creators of HARD Summer Music Festival and HOLY SHIP! comes yet another festival experience sure to impress, this time overseas. As the world begins to open back up, electronic/dance music fans, as well as artists and promoters, are eager to get back to it.

In the new announce below, HARD Events tags @HARDfestUK and confirms — “We’re packing up and sending it!” HARD has yet to reveal where or when this event is taking place, but with a lineup “dropping very soon,” we’re anticipating 2021 is the move.

As of now, the HARD Summer flagship event is scheduled to take place July 31 and Aug 1 at The NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, CA. An official lineup has yet to be announced.

Check out the first teaser for HARD Fest UK!

We’re packing up and sending it! 📬🤘 FOLLOW @HARDfestUK to be the first to find out where and see the LINEUP! Dropping very soon!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WxWmp9myHx — HARD Events (@HARDFEST) March 17, 2021

Photo via Doug Van Sant / Alive Coverage for Insomniac Events