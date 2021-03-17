A new study finds DJs have pushed through quarantine by honing their skills.

Bristol-born, London-raised Pirate Studios checked in with its DJ customers to dig into the current state of the industry and the findings are mostly optimistic. While many DJs have been adversely affected by the pandemic, the general consensus is that time in lockdown has been well spent.

Of the DJs surveyed, 69% reported playing at least one professional gig, with 73% already having or hoping to pursue a full-time career in music. These numbers are coming from a mix of club DJs, wedding DJs and DJ/promoters who saw business suffer through quarantine.

70% OF DJS HAVE RETRAINED DUE TO COVID-19

According to Pirate, 70% of DJs underwent retraining during the lockdown and 29% shifted focus to music production. Whether DJs decided to learn new skills or brush up on fundamentals, it seems they’re more prepared than ever to take their next gig.

“In fact, ‘time to produce’ was the top reason 67% of DJs thought the pandemic had made some positive impact on the lives of DJs,” Pirate reveals.

67% OF DJS BELIEVE COVID-19 HAS MADE SOME POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE INDUSTRY

Another benefit of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was undoubtedly the rise of DJ streaming on Twitch and other platforms. Not only has this helped DJ/producers keep in touch with their audiences, but it has provided a new revenue stream and a sense of forward-thinking moving into the future of virtual events.

In addition, Pirate reports 31% of participants bought a controller, 26% bought DJing software, 11% bought CDJs and 8% purchased vinyl turntables. 53% of participants reported previously learning to DJ on a controller, but 73% have moved to CDJs.

26% OF DJS ARE LESS LIKELY TO PURSUE A CAREER IN MUSIC AFTER COVID-19

Unfortunately, 26% of DJs reported they are less likely to pursue a career in music following the lockdown. It’s been a rough year for DJs everywhere, but there are evident silver linings for the ones who have pushed through. Don’t hang up the headphones just yet!

Read the full report here.

Source: Pirate.com