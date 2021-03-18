Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is reportedly moving once again, from October 2021 to April 2022.

Inside sources tell Variety the postponement is tied to ongoing uncertainty in the industry due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While some festivals and events have announced 2021 returns, Coachella seems to be playing it safe.

This could be because California’s health/safety protocols are more strict than some other parts of the country. Welcoming 125,000 attendees has potential to create “immeasurable possibilities for disease transmission,” according to the report.

In addition, without touring headliners, Coachella may struggle to book the big names it’s known for bringing in. The Weeknd is used as an example in the Variety piece, as his After Hours tour — the first major tour on the books — is planned for January.

If Coachella’s rescheduling is true, the festival moves back into its original cycle, taking place over two weekends in April. Goldenvoice‘s country music festival Stagecoach is reportedly set to reschedule as well for the following weekend.

Variety cites two unnamed industry sources in an exclusive report, although promoter Goldenvoice and parent company AEG Presents have not provided official statements.

Stay updated via Coachella’s website here.

Source: Variety | Photo courtesy of Coachella