Though vaccinations in the US are advancing more rapidly than initially suspected, a lot of events will still have to wait a while longer before they’re able to hold shows at 100% capacity. The same could apply to Electric Daisy Carnival which was originally scheduled to occur this coming May in Las Vegas, though rumors suggested it will be pushed back to October as was originally planned in 2020, as well.

According to a report from Vital Vegas, a source “confirmed” that vendors were being told the festival is being pushed back until later this year.

After reaching out to Insomniac to comment on the report, they called the initial report “false.”

Representatives for Insomniac had the following statement regarding the rumor, “We’re continuing to plan EDC Las Vegas for its scheduled dates. We’re in close communication with local officials, and there continues to be new developments. If things change, however, we have backup dates in place. We’ll let everyone know soon.”

Photo via Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events