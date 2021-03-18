Insomniac Events just announced yet another new label, Factory 93 Records.

The record label joins the sprawling Insomniac Music Group family, zeroing in on cutting-edge sounds from the underground. With this announce, Factory 93 Records positions itself as a home to “house, techno, tech house, disco and every shade of discerning dance music sitting in-between.”

Insomniac Music Group includes includes Insomniac Records, HARD Recs, IN / ROTATION, Bassrush Records, Discovery Project, Chris Lake‘s Black Book Records, Fisher‘s Catch & Release, SLANDER & NGHTMRE‘s GUD VIBRATIONS and more.

Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella shares:

Factory 93 represents the beginning of Insomniac. Underground dance music will always be the roots of everything we do. Factory 93 is a very passionate part of the Insomniac portfolio worldwide, which makes this new record label even more exciting for us. With the addition of Factory 93 Records, our team will be able to carry over its vision from the live events side into a carefully curated catalog we can’t wait for you to hear.

Factory 93 has firmly established itself with leading industry events, most recently the newly announced Skyline Festival set to go down in Orlando over Labor Day Weekend.

This label dedicated to the underground is a natural progression and we love to see it! Details surrounding the Factory 93 Records roster and releases are soon to follow. Stay tuned.