Yesterday, Justin Bieber released his new album Justice. Earlier this past week, fans were excited to learn that Skrillex had worked on a couple of tracks on the album, including one with Virtual Riot. Though the tracks themselves weren’t disappointing to Bieber fans, they potentially were to Skrillex fans who, wrongly or not, expected some heavier sounds on a ballad/pop album.

If there’s ever a sign that, yes, Skrillex hears his fans, he took to Instagram yesterday after sharing clips of the tracks he worked on to offer an important reassurance: “I wanted to say to all of my fans and supporters I love you and I appreciate your patience. New music soon.”

Rumors of a new Skrillex album have persisted for years, his last album being Recess in 2014. He’s released a number of tracks since then, collaborations, remixes, productions, and more, working with the likes of Kelsy Lu, Starrah, Travis Scott, Joyryde, What So Not, Sirah, Lykke Li & Ty Dolla $ign, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West, and more.

Still, fans are stuck on what is considered the “classic” Skrillex sound even though he it’s been years since he released something in that style, apart from the 2-track Show Tracks EP to give them some momentary satisfaction.

It’s good that Skrillex will have “new music soon,” but we shouldn’t put the cart before the horse and set ourselves up for disappointment hoping for Scary Monsters v3.0. As an artist, he has grown a lot over the years and his new album, whatever and whenever that may be, will surely be worth the wait.

Photo by Marilyn Hue